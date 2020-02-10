General Electric Company [NYSE: GE] opened at N/A and closed at $12.95 a share within trading session on 02/07/20. That means that the stock dropped by -0.93% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $12.83.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, General Electric Company [NYSE: GE] had 66.55 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 56.60M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 2.24%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 2.46%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $7.65 during that period and GE managed to take a rebound to $13.00 in the last 52 weeks.

General Electric Company [NYSE:GE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 7.65 to 13.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $12.95.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on Tue 5 May (In 86 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of General Electric Company [GE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for General Electric Company [GE] sitting at +7.86 and its Gross Margin at +26.45, this company’s Net Margin is now 7.90%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.24, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -15.20%. Its Return on Equity is 1.40, and its Return on Assets is 0.14. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates GE financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 35.38.

The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.24.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.33.

General Electric Company [GE] has 8.93B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $114.57B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 7.65 to 13.00. At its current price, it has moved down by -1.31% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 67.71% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.20, which indicates that it is 2.24% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 62.36. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is General Electric Company [GE] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of General Electric Company [GE], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.