Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS] saw a change by 3.92% with the Thursday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $3.16. The company is holding 69.08M shares with keeping 53.70M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 529.09% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -41.17% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -14.67%, trading +28.69% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 69.08M shares valued at 581699 were bought and sold.

Workhorse Group Inc. [NASDAQ:WKHS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.50 to 5.37. This is compared to its latest closing price of $3.04.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for Mon 16 Mar (In 35 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS] sitting at -4463.94 and its Gross Margin at -1990.43.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -2,093.20, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 587.40%. Its Return on Assets is -257.88.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 70.41.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -7.00. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 596.82, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.25.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS] earns $7,066 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 1.38 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.05. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.20 and its Current Ratio is 0.34. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.33, which indicates that it is 4.75% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 51.67. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.