Xcel Energy Inc.[XEL] stock saw a move by -0.85% on Thursday, touching 2.32 million. Based on the recent volume, Xcel Energy Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of XEL shares recorded 532.90M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL] stock could reach median target price of N/A.

Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL] stock additionally went down by -0.69% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 10.11% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of XEL stock is set at 29.32% by far, with shares price recording returns by 12.16% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, XEL shares showcased 11.47% increase. XEL saw -1.59% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 31.98% compared to high within the same period of time.

Xcel Energy Inc. [NASDAQ:XEL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 52.06 to 69.82. This is compared to its latest closing price of $69.30.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on Thu 23 Apr (In 74 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL] sitting at +18.25 and its Gross Margin at +23.19, this company’s Net Margin is now 10.90%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.85, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.10%. Its Return on Equity is 10.78.

What about valuation? This company’s Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.83.

Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL] has 532.90M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $36.62B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 52.06 to 69.82. At its current price, it has moved down by -1.59% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 31.98% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.13, which indicates that it is 1.08% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 73.98. This RSI suggests that Xcel Energy Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL] a Reliable Buy?

Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.