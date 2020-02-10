Xylem Inc. [NYSE: XYL] shares went higher by 1.30% from its previous closing of $83.12, now trading at the price of $84.20, also adding 1.08 points. Is XYL stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 2.5 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of XYL shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 178.54M float and a +3.11% run over in the last seven days. XYL share price has been hovering between $87.70 and $69.71 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Xylem Inc. [NYSE:XYL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on Thu 7 May (In 88 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Xylem Inc. [XYL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Xylem Inc. [XYL] sitting at +13.28 and its Gross Margin at +38.98, this company’s Net Margin is now 9.70%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 13.44, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 12.30%. Its Return on Equity is 14.01, and its Return on Assets is 5.37. These metrics all suggest that Xylem Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 30.04.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 17.56 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.43. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.19. Xylem Inc. [XYL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.80, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 17.02 and P/E Ratio of 38.02. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.70. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.27 and its Current Ratio is 1.63. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.12, which indicates that it is 2.37% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 57.17. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Xylem Inc. [XYL] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Xylem Inc. [XYL], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.