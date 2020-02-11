ACM Research, Inc. [ACMR] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Technology sector company has a current value of $38.66 after ACMR shares went down by -7.04% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Technology stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

ACM Research, Inc. [NASDAQ:ACMR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 9.02 to 51.20. This is compared to its latest closing price of $41.59.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on Wed 4 Mar (In 22 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of ACM Research, Inc. [ACMR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for ACM Research, Inc. [ACMR] sitting at +8.67 and its Gross Margin at +46.15, this company’s Net Margin is now 16.60%. These measurements indicate that ACM Research, Inc. [ACMR] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 12.13, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 9.20%. Its Return on Equity is 14.26, and its Return on Assets is 7.69. These metrics all suggest that ACM Research, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, ACM Research, Inc. [ACMR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 18.05. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 15.29, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 9.17.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 89.21 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.37. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.92, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.05. ACM Research, Inc. [ACMR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.33, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 28.21 and P/E Ratio of 41.98. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, ACM Research, Inc. [ACMR] earns $273,418 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 2.60 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.87. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.24 and its Current Ratio is 2.08. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

ACM Research, Inc. [ACMR] has 18.69M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $777.32M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 9.02 to 51.20. At its current price, it has moved down by -24.50% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 328.60% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 58.66. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is ACM Research, Inc. [ACMR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of ACM Research, Inc. [ACMR], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.