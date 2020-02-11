Amazon.com, Inc. [AMZN] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Services sector company has a current value of $2181.22 after AMZN shares went up by 2.22% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Services stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Amazon.com, Inc. [NASDAQ:AMZN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 1586.00 to 2135.60. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2133.91.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on Thu 23 Apr (In 72 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Amazon.com, Inc. [AMZN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Amazon.com, Inc. [AMZN] sitting at +5.26 and its Gross Margin at +40.99, this company’s Net Margin is now 4.10%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 12.68, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 10.70%. Its Return on Equity is 21.95, and its Return on Assets is 5.97. These metrics all suggest that Amazon.com, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 34.42.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 33.56 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.70. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.64. Amazon.com, Inc. [AMZN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 14.83, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 24.18 and P/E Ratio of 94.91. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 1.45. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.86 and its Current Ratio is 1.10. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Amazon.com, Inc. [AMZN] has 490.86M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $1047.45B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1586.00 to 2135.60. At its current price, it has moved up by 2.14% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 37.53% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.59, which indicates that it is 2.21% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 83.17. This RSI suggests that Amazon.com, Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Amazon.com, Inc. [AMZN] a Reliable Buy?

Amazon.com, Inc. [AMZN] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.