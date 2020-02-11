Amphenol Corporation [NYSE: APH] shares went lower by -0.54% from its previous closing of $103.36, now trading at the price of $102.80, also adding -0.56 points. Is APH stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1.79 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of APH shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 294.99M float and a +2.85% run over in the last seven days. APH share price has been hovering between $110.24 and $83.78 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Amphenol Corporation [NYSE:APH]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 83.78 to 110.24. This is compared to its latest closing price of $103.36.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on Wed 22 Apr (In 71 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Amphenol Corporation [APH]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Amphenol Corporation [APH] sitting at +19.99 and its Gross Margin at +31.80, this company’s Net Margin is now 14.70%. These measurements indicate that Amphenol Corporation [APH] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 20.77, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 18.50%. Its Return on Equity is 27.03, and its Return on Assets is 11.07. These metrics all suggest that Amphenol Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Amphenol Corporation [APH] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 79.61. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 44.32, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 33.35. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 13.98, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 70.71.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 16.45 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.84. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.91, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.10.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 4.66 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.79. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.36 and its Current Ratio is 1.97. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Amphenol Corporation [APH] has 298.21M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $30.66B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 83.78 to 110.24. At its current price, it has moved down by -6.75% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 22.70% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.07, which indicates that it is 1.33% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 42.68. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Amphenol Corporation [APH] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Amphenol Corporation [APH], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.