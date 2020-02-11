Amyris, Inc.[AMRS] stock saw a move by 4.91% on Thursday, touching 1.34 million. Based on the recent volume, Amyris, Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of AMRS shares recorded 100.09M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Amyris, Inc. [AMRS] stock could reach median target price of $9.50.

Amyris, Inc. [AMRS] stock additionally went up by +19.35% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 14.29% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of AMRS stock is set at -41.05% by far, with shares price recording returns by -15.58% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, AMRS shares showcased -6.41% decrease. AMRS saw -39.85% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 88.50% compared to high within the same period of time.

Amyris, Inc. [NASDAQ:AMRS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.87 to 5.86. This is compared to its latest closing price of $3.36.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on Mon 16 Mar (In 34 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Amyris, Inc. [AMRS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Amyris, Inc. [AMRS] sitting at -208.66 and its Gross Margin at +42.30.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 164.07.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -3.40. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.30, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.56.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Amyris, Inc. [AMRS] earns $126,449 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 2.16 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.46. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.39 and its Current Ratio is 0.43. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Amyris, Inc. [AMRS] has 100.09M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $336.30M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.87 to 5.86. At its current price, it has moved down by -39.85% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 88.50% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.58, which indicates that it is 10.94% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 64.34. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Amyris, Inc. [AMRS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Amyris, Inc. [AMRS], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.