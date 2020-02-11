Antero Midstream Corporation [NYSE: AM] opened at N/A and closed at $4.76 a share within trading session on 02/10/20. That means that the stock gained by 0.42% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $4.78.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Antero Midstream Corporation [NYSE: AM] had 4.2 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 6.93M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 6.69%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 5.98%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $4.26 during that period and AM managed to take a rebound to $14.56 in the last 52 weeks.

Antero Midstream Corporation [NYSE:AM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.26 to 14.56. This is compared to its latest closing price of $4.76.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on Tomorrow After Market Close (Confirmed).

Fundamental Analysis of Antero Midstream Corporation [AM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: this company’s Net Margin is now -34.90%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -57.80. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.35. Antero Midstream Corporation [AM] has a Price to Book Ratio of 67.46, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 24.99.

This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.17 and its Current Ratio is 0.17. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Antero Midstream Corporation [AM] has 506.49M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $2.41B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.26 to 14.56. At its current price, it has moved down by -67.17% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 12.21% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 31.69. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Antero Midstream Corporation [AM] a Reliable Buy?

Antero Midstream Corporation [AM] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.