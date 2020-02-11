AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. [NASDAQ: AQB] opened at N/A and closed at $1.72 a share within trading session on 02/10/20. That means that the stock dropped by -10.47% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $1.54.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. [NASDAQ: AQB] had 946578 shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 84.51K shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 7.84%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 8.06%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $1.71 during that period and AQB managed to take a rebound to $5.45 in the last 52 weeks.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. [NASDAQ:AQB]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.71 to 5.45. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.72.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on Thu 5 Mar (In 23 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. [AQB]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. [AQB] sitting at -12264.60 and its Gross Margin at -990.35.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. [AQB] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 15.46. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 13.39, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 12.98. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is -465.73, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 15.15.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -4.69. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 303.85, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.13. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. [AQB] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.33.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. [AQB] earns $2,167 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 0.56 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.00. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 3.75 and its Current Ratio is 3.83. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. [AQB] has 23.40M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $40.25M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.71 to 5.45. At its current price, it has moved down by -71.74% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -9.68% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 26.13. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. [AQB] a Reliable Buy?

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. [AQB] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.