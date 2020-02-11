AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [NASDAQ: AVEO] gained by 7.08% on the last trading session, reaching $0.56 price per share at the time. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. represents 169.87M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $94.77M with the latest information.

The AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. traded at the price of $0.56 with 1.82 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of AVEO shares recorded 1.75M.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [NASDAQ:AVEO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.47 to 1.85. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.52.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on Thu 12 Mar (In 30 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [AVEO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [AVEO] sitting at -481.12.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 68.13.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -2.98. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.63, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.09.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [AVEO] earns $318,176 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 3.16 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.14. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.54 and its Current Ratio is 1.54. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [AVEO] has 169.87M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $94.77M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.47 to 1.85. At its current price, it has moved down by -69.84% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 19.90% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.54, which indicates that it is 9.24% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 42.32. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [AVEO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [AVEO], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.