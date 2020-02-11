Brighthouse Financial, Inc. [BHF] saw a change by 11.68% with the Thursday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $47.03. The company is holding 108.07M shares with keeping 107.64M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 44.57% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding 6.60% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -1.24%, trading +26.63% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 108.07M shares valued at 1.54 million were bought and sold.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. [NASDAQ:BHF]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 32.53 to 44.12. This is compared to its latest closing price of $42.11.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on Mon 4 May (In 83 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. [BHF]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Brighthouse Financial, Inc. [BHF] sitting at +11.11, this company’s Net Margin is now 17.10%. These measurements indicate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. [BHF] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 4.85, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.60%. Its Return on Equity is 5.98, and its Return on Assets is 0.40. These metrics suggest that this Brighthouse Financial, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Brighthouse Financial, Inc. [BHF] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 27.49. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 21.56, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 1.91.

The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.71, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.52. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. [BHF] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.25, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 1.19.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Brighthouse Financial, Inc. [BHF] earns $6,349,206 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.04. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 3.66.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. [BHF] has 108.07M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $4.55B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 32.53 to 44.12. At its current price, it has moved up by 6.60% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 44.57% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 77.35. This RSI suggests that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Brighthouse Financial, Inc. [BHF] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. [BHF], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.