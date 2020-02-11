Citizens Financial Group, Inc. [NYSE: CFG] opened at N/A and closed at $38.49 a share within trading session on 02/10/20. That means that the stock gained by 1.40% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $39.03.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Citizens Financial Group, Inc. [NYSE: CFG] had 955047 shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 3.44M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 1.80%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 1.81%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $31.30 during that period and CFG managed to take a rebound to $41.29 in the last 52 weeks.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. [NYSE:CFG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 31.30 to 41.29. This is compared to its latest closing price of $38.49.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on Thu 16 Apr (In 65 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. [CFG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. [CFG] sitting at +27.91, this company’s Net Margin is now 28.20%. These measurements indicate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. [CFG] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.04, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 10.80%. Its Return on Equity is 8.33, and its Return on Assets is 1.10. These metrics suggest that this Citizens Financial Group, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Citizens Financial Group, Inc. [CFG] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 64.51. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 39.21, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 8.64.

The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.36, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.46.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.05. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 0.03.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. [CFG] has 438.11M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $16.86B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 31.30 to 41.29. At its current price, it has moved down by -5.47% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 24.72% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.51, which indicates that it is 1.80% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 51.22. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Citizens Financial Group, Inc. [CFG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. [CFG], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.