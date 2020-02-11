CONSOL Energy Inc. [NYSE: CEIX] shares went lower by -18.89% from its previous closing of $9.58, now trading at the price of $7.77, also adding -1.81 points. Is CEIX stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1.2 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of CEIX shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 25.50M float and a -2.33% run over in the last seven days. CEIX share price has been hovering between $38.74 and $7.94 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

CONSOL Energy Inc. [NYSE:CEIX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 7.94 to 38.74. This is compared to its latest closing price of $9.58.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on Today Before Market Open (Confirmed).

Fundamental Analysis of CONSOL Energy Inc. [CEIX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for CONSOL Energy Inc. [CEIX] sitting at +17.83 and its Gross Margin at +22.10, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.90%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 20.56, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 20.50%. Its Return on Equity is 49.81, and its Return on Assets is 5.21. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates CEIX financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, CONSOL Energy Inc. [CEIX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 211.99. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 67.95, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 29.33. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 3.03, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 179.11.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 1.72 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.83. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.56, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.53. CONSOL Energy Inc. [CEIX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.12, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 2.20 and P/E Ratio of 2.13. These metrics all suggest that CONSOL Energy Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, CONSOL Energy Inc. [CEIX] earns $863,038 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 10.30 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.52. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.86 and its Current Ratio is 0.96. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

CONSOL Energy Inc. [CEIX] has 26.82M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $256.94M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 7.94 to 38.74. At its current price, it has moved down by -79.94% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -2.14% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 31.94. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is CONSOL Energy Inc. [CEIX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. [CEIX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.