Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated [NASDAQ: CORT] opened at N/A and closed at $13.56 a share within trading session on 02/10/20. That means that the stock gained by 3.54% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $14.04.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated [NASDAQ: CORT] had 2.82 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 1.02M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 5.88%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 3.76%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $9.55 during that period and CORT managed to take a rebound to $17.48 in the last 52 weeks.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated [NASDAQ:CORT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 9.55 to 17.48. This is compared to its latest closing price of $13.56.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on Mon 24 Feb (In 13 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated [CORT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated [CORT] sitting at +35.62 and its Gross Margin at +97.92, this company’s Net Margin is now 30.40%. These measurements indicate that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated [CORT] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 38.34, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 26.40%. Its Return on Equity is 32.31, and its Return on Assets is 28.34. These metrics all suggest that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 13.83. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.35. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated [CORT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 5.57, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 14.63 and P/E Ratio of 19.90. These metrics all suggest that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated [CORT] earns $1,513,536 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 10.98 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.94. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 6.52 and its Current Ratio is 6.66. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated [CORT] has 115.97M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $1.63B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 9.55 to 17.48. At its current price, it has moved down by -19.68% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 47.02% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.21, which indicates that it is 5.88% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 64.78. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated [CORT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated [CORT], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.