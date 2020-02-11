CVS Health Corporation [NYSE: CVS] shares went higher by 0.51% from its previous closing of $73.25, now trading at the price of $73.62, also adding 0.37 points. Is CVS stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1.91 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of CVS shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 1.30B float and a +8.71% run over in the last seven days. CVS share price has been hovering between $77.03 and $51.72 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

CVS Health Corporation [NYSE:CVS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for Tomorrow Before Market Open (Confirmed).

Fundamental Analysis of CVS Health Corporation [CVS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for CVS Health Corporation [CVS] sitting at +5.55 and its Gross Margin at +16.21, this company’s Net Margin is now 1.80%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 10.97, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 1.50%. Its Return on Equity is -1.24, and its Return on Assets is -0.41. These metrics suggest that this CVS Health Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, CVS Health Corporation [CVS] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 126.11. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 55.77, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 37.05. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 4.15, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 122.70.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.50 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.44. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.63, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.54. CVS Health Corporation [CVS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.46, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 7.72 and P/E Ratio of 21.76. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, CVS Health Corporation [CVS] earns $659,586 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 12.63 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.33. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.65 and its Current Ratio is 1.03. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

CVS Health Corporation [CVS] has 1.30B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $95.37B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 51.72 to 77.03. At its current price, it has moved down by -4.43% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 42.34% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.91, which indicates that it is 2.21% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 57.05. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is CVS Health Corporation [CVS] a Reliable Buy?

CVS Health Corporation [CVS] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.