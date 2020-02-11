Cypress Semiconductor Corporation[CY] stock saw a move by -0.30% on Thursday, touching 4.69 million. Based on the recent volume, Cypress Semiconductor Corporation stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of CY shares recorded 369.96M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Cypress Semiconductor Corporation [CY] stock could reach median target price of $23.85.

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation [CY] stock additionally went down by -0.04% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -0.26% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of CY stock is set at 57.56% by far, with shares price recording returns by 0.04% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, CY shares showcased 2.95% increase. CY saw -0.85% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 61.93% compared to high within the same period of time.

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation [NASDAQ:CY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 14.42 to 23.55. This is compared to its latest closing price of $23.42.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on Thu 23 Apr (In 72 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Cypress Semiconductor Corporation [CY]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Cypress Semiconductor Corporation [CY] sitting at +5.59 and its Gross Margin at +36.86, this company’s Net Margin is now 14.70%. These measurements indicate that Cypress Semiconductor Corporation [CY] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 4.23, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 16.00%. Its Return on Equity is 3.32, and its Return on Assets is 1.93. These metrics all suggest that Cypress Semiconductor Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 20.43.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 21.98 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.78. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.06.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.61. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 3.26 and its Current Ratio is 4.62. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation [CY] has 369.96M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $8.64B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 14.42 to 23.55. At its current price, it has moved down by -0.85% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 61.93% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.93, which indicates that it is 0.35% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 47.30. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Cypress Semiconductor Corporation [CY] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Cypress Semiconductor Corporation [CY], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.