Digital Turbine, Inc. [APPS] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Technology sector company has a current value of $6.46 after APPS shares went up by 7.67% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Technology stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Digital Turbine, Inc. [NASDAQ:APPS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.48 to 9.13. This is compared to its latest closing price of $6.00.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company's financial results.

Fundamental Analysis of Digital Turbine, Inc. [APPS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Digital Turbine, Inc. [APPS] sitting at +3.33 and its Gross Margin at +33.53, this company’s Net Margin is now -9.50%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 9.31, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 7.00%. Its Return on Equity is -13.44, and its Return on Assets is -5.08. These metrics suggest that this Digital Turbine, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 84.43. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.34. Digital Turbine, Inc. [APPS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 7.88, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 213.59.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Digital Turbine, Inc. [APPS] earns $643,286 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 5.21 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.22. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.97 and its Current Ratio is 0.97. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Digital Turbine, Inc. [APPS] has 86.97M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $561.83M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.48 to 9.13. At its current price, it has moved down by -29.21% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 160.48% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.50, which indicates that it is 6.37% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 40.91. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Digital Turbine, Inc. [APPS] a Reliable Buy?

Digital Turbine, Inc. [APPS] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.