Duke Realty Corporation [DRE] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Financial sector company has a current value of $37.29 after DRE shares went up by 1.80% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Financial stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Duke Realty Corporation [NYSE:DRE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 29.12 to 36.91. This is compared to its latest closing price of $36.63.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on Wed 22 Apr (In 71 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Duke Realty Corporation [DRE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Duke Realty Corporation [DRE] sitting at +16.59 and its Gross Margin at +33.88, this company’s Net Margin is now 23.70%. These measurements indicate that Duke Realty Corporation [DRE] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.10, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.20%. Its Return on Equity is 8.83, and its Return on Assets is 5.26. These metrics suggest that this Duke Realty Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 34.61.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 33.05 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.04. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 16.59.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.12.

Duke Realty Corporation [DRE] has 368.77M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $13.75B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 29.12 to 36.91. At its current price, it has moved up by 1.03% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 28.06% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.76, which indicates that it is 1.07% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 69.77. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Duke Realty Corporation [DRE] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Duke Realty Corporation [DRE], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.