eBay Inc. [NASDAQ: EBAY] stock went up by 1.43% or 0.51 points up from its previous closing price of $36.02. The stock reached $36.53 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, EBAY share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -2.54% in the period of the last 7 days.

EBAY had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $36.23, at one point touching $35.49. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $36.23. The 52-week high currently stands at $42.00 distance from the present share price, noting recovery 2.16% after the recent low of $33.53.

eBay Inc. [NASDAQ:EBAY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 33.53 to 42.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $36.02.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on Tue 28 Apr (In 77 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of eBay Inc. [EBAY]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for eBay Inc. [EBAY] sitting at +21.62 and its Gross Margin at +76.15, this company’s Net Margin is now 16.50%. These measurements indicate that eBay Inc. [EBAY] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 17.29, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 17.40%. Its Return on Equity is 39.17, and its Return on Assets is 8.74. These metrics all suggest that eBay Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 46.34.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.77 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.59. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.01. eBay Inc. [EBAY] has a Price to Book Ratio of 10.02, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 9.93 and P/E Ratio of 17.53. These metrics all suggest that eBay Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.52. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.16 and its Current Ratio is 1.16. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

eBay Inc. [EBAY] has 835.67M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $30.10B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 33.53 to 42.00. At its current price, it has moved down by -13.01% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 8.96% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.39, which indicates that it is 5.14% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 54.41. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is eBay Inc. [EBAY] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of eBay Inc. [EBAY], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.