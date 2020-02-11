Fifth Third Bancorp [NASDAQ: FITB] shares went higher by 0.58% from its previous closing of $29.40, now trading at the price of $29.57, also adding 0.17 points. Is FITB stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1.41 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of FITB shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 708.51M float and a +0.36% run over in the last seven days. FITB share price has been hovering between $31.64 and $24.17 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Fifth Third Bancorp [NASDAQ:FITB]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 24.17 to 31.64. This is compared to its latest closing price of $29.40.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on Tue 28 Apr (In 77 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB] sitting at +32.71, this company’s Net Margin is now 35.20%. These measurements indicate that Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 9.07, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 11.40%. Its Return on Equity is 13.30, and its Return on Assets is 1.58. These metrics suggest that this Fifth Third Bancorp does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 76.60. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 43.37, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 9.59.

The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.46, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.44.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.06. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 0.05.

Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB] has 713.76M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $20.98B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 24.17 to 31.64. At its current price, it has moved down by -6.54% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 22.34% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.32, which indicates that it is 1.61% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 50.83. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.