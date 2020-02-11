Innoviva, Inc. [NASDAQ: INVA] opened at N/A and closed at $14.39 a share within trading session on 02/10/20. That means that the stock gained by 1.74% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $14.64.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Innoviva, Inc. [NASDAQ: INVA] had 2.05 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 629.35K shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 2.53%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 2.21%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $10.03 during that period and INVA managed to take a rebound to $16.29 in the last 52 weeks.

Innoviva, Inc. [NASDAQ:INVA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 10.03 to 16.29. This is compared to its latest closing price of $14.39.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on Wed 6 May (In 85 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Innoviva, Inc. [INVA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Innoviva, Inc. [INVA] sitting at +94.39.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 39.07, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 81.00%. Its Return on Equity is 67.35, and its Return on Assets is 24.71. These metrics all suggest that Innoviva, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 52.03.

The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.46.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.41. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 80.29.

Innoviva, Inc. [INVA] has 103.04M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $1.51B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 10.03 to 16.29. At its current price, it has moved down by -10.13% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 45.96% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.07, which indicates that it is 2.53% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 61.53. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Innoviva, Inc. [INVA] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Innoviva, Inc. [INVA], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.