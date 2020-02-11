Exxon Mobil Corporation[XOM] stock saw a move by -2.46% on Thursday, touching 20.93 million. Based on the recent volume, Exxon Mobil Corporation stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of XOM shares recorded 4.26B shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM] stock could reach median target price of $72.00.

Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM] stock additionally went down by -1.27% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -14.05% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of XOM stock is set at -18.95% by far, with shares price recording returns by -17.87% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, XOM shares showcased -15.36% decrease. XOM saw -28.18% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 0.12% compared to high within the same period of time.

Exxon Mobil Corporation [NYSE:XOM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 59.89 to 83.49. This is compared to its latest closing price of $61.47.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on Fri 24 Apr (In 73 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM] sitting at +7.09 and its Gross Margin at +7.09, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.80%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 8.03, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 4.80%. Its Return on Equity is 7.48.

What about valuation? This company’s Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.24.

Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM] has 4.26B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $255.39B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 59.89 to 83.49. At its current price, it has moved down by -28.18% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 0.12% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.02, which indicates that it is 2.34% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 28.50. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM] a Reliable Buy?

Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.