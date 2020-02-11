KLA Corporation [NASDAQ: KLAC] shares went higher by 2.31% from its previous closing of $165.10, now trading at the price of $168.92, also adding 3.82 points. Is KLAC stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1.68 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of KLAC shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 155.28M float and a -0.59% run over in the last seven days. KLAC share price has been hovering between $184.50 and $101.34 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

KLA Corporation [NASDAQ:KLAC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 101.34 to 184.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $165.10.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for Mon 4 May (In 83 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of KLA Corporation [KLAC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for KLA Corporation [KLAC] sitting at +31.22 and its Gross Margin at +58.30, this company’s Net Margin is now 21.60%. These measurements indicate that KLA Corporation [KLAC] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 28.62, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 20.50%. Its Return on Equity is 54.94, and its Return on Assets is 16.07. These metrics all suggest that KLA Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, KLA Corporation [KLAC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 128.74. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 56.28, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 38.00. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 11.40, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 119.34.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 16.79 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.06. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.28, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.17. KLA Corporation [KLAC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 7.09, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 16.09 and P/E Ratio of 23.68. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, KLA Corporation [KLAC] earns $455,546 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 5.26 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.62. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.69 and its Current Ratio is 2.40. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

KLA Corporation [KLAC] has 163.08M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $27.55B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 101.34 to 184.50. At its current price, it has moved down by -8.44% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 66.69% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.67, which indicates that it is 3.41% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 46.63. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is KLA Corporation [KLAC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of KLA Corporation [KLAC], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.