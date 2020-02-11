Juniper Networks, Inc. [NYSE: JNPR] gained by 1.77% on the last trading session, reaching $24.18 price per share at the time. Juniper Networks, Inc. represents 342.20M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $8.27B with the latest information.

The Juniper Networks, Inc. traded at the price of $24.18 with 4.88 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of JNPR shares recorded 3.88M.

Juniper Networks, Inc. [NYSE:JNPR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 22.38 to 28.77. This is compared to its latest closing price of $23.76.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on Thu 23 Apr (In 72 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Juniper Networks, Inc. [JNPR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Juniper Networks, Inc. [JNPR] sitting at +10.74 and its Gross Margin at +58.87, this company’s Net Margin is now 11.10%. These measurements indicate that Juniper Networks, Inc. [JNPR] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 7.12, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 8.80%. Its Return on Equity is 7.31, and its Return on Assets is 3.79. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates JNPR financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 20.84.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.00 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.45. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.70.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.49. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 2.08.

Juniper Networks, Inc. [JNPR] has 342.20M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $8.27B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 22.38 to 28.77. At its current price, it has moved down by -15.95% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 8.04% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.00, which indicates that it is 2.20% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 55.87. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Juniper Networks, Inc. [JNPR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. [JNPR], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.