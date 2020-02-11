Livent Corporation [LTHM] took an upward turn with a change of -0.10%, trading at the price of $9.85 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 2.8 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Livent Corporation shares have an average trading volume of 2.37M shares for that time period. LTHM monthly volatility recorded 5.60%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 9.92%. PS value for LTHM stocks is 3.56 with PB recorded at 2.65.

Livent Corporation [NYSE:LTHM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 5.49 to 14.16. This is compared to its latest closing price of $9.86.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on Thu 20 Feb (In 9 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Livent Corporation [LTHM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Livent Corporation [LTHM] sitting at +36.90 and its Gross Margin at +46.08, this company’s Net Margin is now 17.80%. These measurements indicate that Livent Corporation [LTHM] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 36.00, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 24.30%. Its Return on Equity is 28.88, and its Return on Assets is 21.81. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates LTHM financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Livent Corporation [LTHM] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 6.97. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 6.51, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 5.15. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 544.33, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 6.97.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.62 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.19. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.21, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.02. Livent Corporation [LTHM] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.13, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 19.16 and P/E Ratio of 18.69. These metrics all suggest that Livent Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Livent Corporation [LTHM] earns $553,125 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 2.63 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.77. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.91 and its Current Ratio is 2.50. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Livent Corporation [LTHM] has 155.46M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $1.53B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 5.49 to 14.16. At its current price, it has moved down by -30.44% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 79.42% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 57.10. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Livent Corporation [LTHM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Livent Corporation [LTHM], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.