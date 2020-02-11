Miragen Therapeutics, Inc.[MGEN] stock saw a move by -3.34% on Thursday, touching 1.12 million. Based on the recent volume, Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of MGEN shares recorded 52.70M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. [MGEN] stock could reach median target price of $5.00.

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. [MGEN] stock additionally went down by -33.70% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 29.77% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of MGEN stock is set at -71.76% by far, with shares price recording returns by 14.59% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, MGEN shares showcased -23.02% decrease. MGEN saw -79.24% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 79.26% compared to high within the same period of time.

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. [NASDAQ:MGEN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.44 to 3.80. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.82.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on Wed 11 Mar (In 29 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. [MGEN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. [MGEN] sitting at -394.51.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -60.11, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -53.70%. Its Return on Equity is -72.79, and its Return on Assets is -55.14. These metrics suggest that this Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. [MGEN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 20.06. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 16.71, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 15.57. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is -37.90, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 15.59.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -0.13. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.07, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.27. Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. [MGEN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.82.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. [MGEN] earns $104,825 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 11.33 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.14. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 9.71 and its Current Ratio is 9.71. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. [MGEN] has 52.70M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $43.00M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.44 to 3.80. At its current price, it has moved down by -79.24% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 79.26% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.95, which indicates that it is 20.40% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 43.69. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. [MGEN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. [MGEN], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.