NextEra Energy, Inc. [NYSE: NEE] shares went higher by 0.82% from its previous closing of $269.54, now trading at the price of $271.74, also adding 2.2 points. Is NEE stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1.92 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of NEE shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 486.58M float and a +1.85% run over in the last seven days. NEE share price has been hovering between $271.65 and $181.02 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

NextEra Energy, Inc. [NYSE:NEE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on Tue 28 Apr (In 77 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of NextEra Energy, Inc. [NEE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for NextEra Energy, Inc. [NEE] sitting at +27.54 and its Gross Margin at +36.37, this company’s Net Margin is now 17.30%. These measurements indicate that NextEra Energy, Inc. [NEE] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.61, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 8.60%. Its Return on Equity is 10.59, and its Return on Assets is 3.40. These metrics suggest that this NextEra Energy, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, NextEra Energy, Inc. [NEE] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 115.07. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 53.50, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 36.18. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 2.35, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 101.45.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 17.72 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.36. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 9.01, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.26.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 6.65 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.17. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.44 and its Current Ratio is 0.53. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

NextEra Energy, Inc. [NEE] has 486.58M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $132.22B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 181.02 to 271.65. At its current price, it has moved up by 0.03% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 50.12% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.20, which indicates that it is 1.34% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 77.68. This RSI suggests that NextEra Energy, Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is NextEra Energy, Inc. [NEE] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. [NEE], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.