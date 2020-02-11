ON Semiconductor Corporation [NASDAQ: ON] shares went higher by 3.89% from its previous closing of $20.54, now trading at the price of $21.34, also adding 0.8 points. Is ON stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 3.08 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of ON shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 404.94M float and a +7.82% run over in the last seven days. ON share price has been hovering between $25.92 and $16.65 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

ON Semiconductor Corporation [NASDAQ:ON]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on Fri 24 Apr (In 73 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON] sitting at +11.46 and its Gross Margin at +33.68, this company’s Net Margin is now 9.90%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 9.81, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 11.40%. Its Return on Equity is 6.54, and its Return on Assets is 2.64. These metrics all suggest that ON Semiconductor Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 42.88.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.98 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.95. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.22.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.69. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.98 and its Current Ratio is 1.66. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON] has 419.96M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $8.63B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 16.65 to 25.92. At its current price, it has moved down by -17.67% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 28.17% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.09, which indicates that it is 4.38% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 40.92. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.