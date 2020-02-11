PPG Industries, Inc. [PPG] took an upward turn with a change of -1.40%, trading at the price of $120.89 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.94 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while PPG Industries, Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 1.42M shares for that time period. PPG monthly volatility recorded 1.67%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 1.65%. PS value for PPG stocks is 1.91 with PB recorded at 5.46.

PPG Industries, Inc. [NYSE:PPG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 103.36 to 134.36. This is compared to its latest closing price of $122.61.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for Thu 16 Apr (In 65 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of PPG Industries, Inc. [PPG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for PPG Industries, Inc. [PPG] sitting at +12.85 and its Gross Margin at +39.50, this company’s Net Margin is now 8.00%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 13.14 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.06. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.13, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.15.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 5.41. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.02 and its Current Ratio is 1.41. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

PPG Industries, Inc. [PPG] has 239.84M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $28.99B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 103.36 to 134.36. At its current price, it has moved down by -10.03% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 16.96% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.26, which indicates that it is 1.65% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 35.45. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is PPG Industries, Inc. [PPG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. [PPG], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.