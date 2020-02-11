Raytheon Company[RTN] stock saw a move by -0.02% on Thursday, touching 1.71 million. Based on the recent volume, Raytheon Company stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of RTN shares recorded 279.10M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Raytheon Company [RTN] stock could reach median target price of $251.50.

Raytheon Company [RTN] stock additionally went up by +5.35% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 0.84% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of RTN stock is set at 31.07% by far, with shares price recording returns by 7.24% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, RTN shares showcased 23.40% increase. RTN saw -1.25% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 35.92% compared to high within the same period of time.

Raytheon Company [NYSE:RTN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 169.64 to 233.48. This is compared to its latest closing price of $230.61.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on Thu 23 Apr (In 72 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Raytheon Company [RTN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Raytheon Company [RTN] sitting at +16.36 and its Gross Margin at +26.61, this company’s Net Margin is now 10.50%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 27.38, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 25.90%. Its Return on Equity is 28.21, and its Return on Assets is 10.06. These metrics all suggest that Raytheon Company is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 16.43.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.70 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.88. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.16.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.88. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.27 and its Current Ratio is 1.34. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Raytheon Company [RTN] has 279.10M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $64.35B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 169.64 to 233.48. At its current price, it has moved down by -1.25% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 35.92% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.83, which indicates that it is 1.66% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 59.56. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Raytheon Company [RTN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Raytheon Company [RTN], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.