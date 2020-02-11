SBA Communications Corporation [SBAC] saw a change by 7.57% with the Thursday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $284.78. The company is holding 111.59M shares with keeping 111.13M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 59.48% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding 5.31% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -0.67%, trading +26.26% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 111.59M shares valued at 888674 were bought and sold.

SBA Communications Corporation [NASDAQ:SBAC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 178.57 to 270.42. This is compared to its latest closing price of $264.74.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on Thu 20 Feb (In 9 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of SBA Communications Corporation [SBAC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for SBA Communications Corporation [SBAC] sitting at +9.71 and its Gross Margin at +38.74, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.90%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.73, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 7.90%. Its Return on Assets is 0.65.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 151.46, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 137.79.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 44.27 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 7.92. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 19.08, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.35.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, SBA Communications Corporation [SBAC] earns $1,385,074 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 5.97 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.26.

SBA Communications Corporation [SBAC] has 111.59M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $29.54B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 178.57 to 270.42. At its current price, it has moved up by 5.31% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 59.48% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.62, which indicates that it is 1.80% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 81.93. This RSI suggests that SBA Communications Corporation is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is SBA Communications Corporation [SBAC] a Reliable Buy?

SBA Communications Corporation [SBAC] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.