Sealed Air Corporation [SEE] took an upward turn with a change of -1.16%, trading at the price of $36.71 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 825632 shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Sealed Air Corporation shares have an average trading volume of 1.06M shares for that time period. SEE monthly volatility recorded 2.15%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 2.35%. PS value for SEE stocks is 1.23 with PB recorded at .

Sealed Air Corporation [NYSE:SEE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 35.43 to 47.13. This is compared to its latest closing price of $37.14.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on Today Before Market Open (Confirmed).

Fundamental Analysis of Sealed Air Corporation [SEE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Sealed Air Corporation [SEE] sitting at +15.17 and its Gross Margin at +31.40, this company’s Net Margin is now 7.50%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 21.96, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 18.30%. Its Return on Assets is 2.89.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 111.15, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 68.79.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.23 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.09. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.83, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.40.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Sealed Air Corporation [SEE] earns $305,335 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 7.06 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.92. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.68 and its Current Ratio is 1.04. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Sealed Air Corporation [SEE] has 156.82M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $5.82B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 35.43 to 47.13. At its current price, it has moved down by -22.11% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 3.61% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.97, which indicates that it is 2.35% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 43.25. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Sealed Air Corporation [SEE] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Sealed Air Corporation [SEE], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.