Tallgrass Energy, LP [TGE] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Basic Materials sector company has a current value of $22.27 after TGE shares went down by -0.02% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Basic Materials stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

Tallgrass Energy, LP [NYSE:TGE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 14.28 to 25.96. This is compared to its latest closing price of $22.28.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on Tomorrow After Market Close (Confirmed).

Fundamental Analysis of Tallgrass Energy, LP [TGE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Tallgrass Energy, LP [TGE] sitting at +40.60 and its Gross Margin at +54.02, this company’s Net Margin is now 29.70%. These measurements indicate that Tallgrass Energy, LP [TGE] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.57, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.00%. Its Return on Equity is 15.46, and its Return on Assets is 2.69. These metrics suggest that this Tallgrass Energy, LP does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Tallgrass Energy, LP [TGE] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 185.79. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 65.01, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 54.40. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 2.24, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 185.79.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 17.09 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 7.62. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 8.97, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.50. Tallgrass Energy, LP [TGE] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.20, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 3.55 and P/E Ratio of 14.89. These metrics all suggest that Tallgrass Energy, LP is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Tallgrass Energy, LP [TGE] earns $1,018,332 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 4.27 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.15. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.59 and its Current Ratio is 0.67. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Tallgrass Energy, LP [TGE] has 281.46M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $6.27B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 14.28 to 25.96. At its current price, it has moved down by -14.19% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 55.99% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.68, which indicates that it is 0.15% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 83.08. This RSI suggests that Tallgrass Energy, LP is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Tallgrass Energy, LP [TGE] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Tallgrass Energy, LP [TGE], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.