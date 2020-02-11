The Boeing Company [BA] took an upward turn with a change of -0.60%, trading at the price of $342.60 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.99 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while The Boeing Company shares have an average trading volume of 6.65M shares for that time period. BA monthly volatility recorded 2.65%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 2.90%. PS value for BA stocks is 2.32 with PB recorded at .

The Boeing Company [NYSE:BA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 302.72 to 446.01. This is compared to its latest closing price of $344.67.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for Wed 22 Apr (In 71 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of The Boeing Company [BA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The Boeing Company [BA] sitting at -2.53 and its Gross Margin at +5.87, this company’s Net Margin is now -0.80%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -11.23, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -1.90%. Its Return on Assets is -0.51.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 21.35.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 590.26 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 81.50. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.58.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.61. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.26 and its Current Ratio is 1.05. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

The Boeing Company [BA] has 570.98M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $196.80B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 302.72 to 446.01. At its current price, it has moved down by -23.19% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 13.17% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.31, which indicates that it is 2.90% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 58.69. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is The Boeing Company [BA] a Reliable Buy?

The Boeing Company [BA] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.