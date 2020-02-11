Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. [TMO] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Healthcare sector company has a current value of $333.94 after TMO shares went up by 2.37% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Healthcare stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. [NYSE:TMO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 240.90 to 342.26. This is compared to its latest closing price of $326.21.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on Wed 22 Apr (In 71 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. [TMO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. [TMO] sitting at +16.37 and its Gross Margin at +39.60, this company’s Net Margin is now 13.90%. These measurements indicate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. [TMO] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 8.90, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 7.70%. Its Return on Equity is 12.91, and its Return on Assets is 6.46. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates TMO financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 30.51.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 21.82 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.75. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.52.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.45. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.37 and its Current Ratio is 1.91. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. [TMO] has 408.11M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $136.28B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 240.90 to 342.26. At its current price, it has moved down by -2.43% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 38.62% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.17, which indicates that it is 1.90% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 55.79. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. [TMO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. [TMO], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.