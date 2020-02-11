ToughBuilt Industries, Inc.[TBLT] stock saw a move by 0.16% on Thursday, touching 3.09 million. Based on the recent volume, ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of TBLT shares recorded 81.46M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. [TBLT] stock could reach median target price of N/A.

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. [TBLT] stock additionally went up by +10.16% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -61.00% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of TBLT stock is set at -94.26% by far, with shares price recording returns by -44.23% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, TBLT shares showcased -69.41% decrease. TBLT saw -94.17% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 72.46% compared to high within the same period of time.

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. [NASDAQ:TBLT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.09 to 2.68. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.16.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on Tue 18 Feb (In 7 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. [TBLT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. [TBLT] sitting at -34.40 and its Gross Margin at +22.86.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 14.74.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -1.66. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.48, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.18.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. [TBLT] earns $546,050 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 7.04 and its Total Asset Turnover is 2.72. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.30 and its Current Ratio is 0.31. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. [TBLT] has 81.46M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $12.71M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.09 to 2.68. At its current price, it has moved down by -94.17% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 72.46% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 39.33. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. [TBLT] a Reliable Buy?

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. [TBLT] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.