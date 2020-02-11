Twilio Inc.[TWLO] stock saw a move by 0.05% on Thursday, touching 1.05 million. Based on the recent volume, Twilio Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of TWLO shares recorded 132.28M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Twilio Inc. [TWLO] stock could reach median target price of $144.50.

Twilio Inc. [TWLO] stock additionally went down by -4.02% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 11.23% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of TWLO stock is set at 9.52% by far, with shares price recording returns by 38.05% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, TWLO shares showcased -5.99% decrease. TWLO saw -16.71% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 40.04% compared to high within the same period of time.

Twilio Inc. [NYSE:TWLO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 89.81 to 151.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $125.71.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on Tue 5 May (In 84 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Twilio Inc. [TWLO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Twilio Inc. [TWLO] sitting at -31.21 and its Gross Margin at +51.25, this company’s Net Margin is now -17.90%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -12.22, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -13.30%. Its Return on Equity is -13.02, and its Return on Assets is -9.94. These metrics suggest that this Twilio Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 12.43.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -71.88. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 13.97. companyname [TWLO] has a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 910.06.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.37. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 8.34.

Twilio Inc. [TWLO] has 132.28M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $16.63B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 89.81 to 151.00. At its current price, it has moved down by -16.71% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 40.04% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.95, which indicates that it is 4.87% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 61.14. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Twilio Inc. [TWLO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Twilio Inc. [TWLO], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.