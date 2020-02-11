Union Pacific Corporation [UNP] saw a change by 0.46% with the Thursday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $184.67. The company is holding 702.81M shares with keeping 693.01M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 23.86% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -2.27% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -2.27%, trading +10.48% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 702.81M shares valued at 1.78 million were bought and sold.

Union Pacific Corporation [NYSE:UNP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 149.09 to 188.96. This is compared to its latest closing price of $183.83.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for Thu 16 Apr (In 65 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Union Pacific Corporation [UNP]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Union Pacific Corporation [UNP] sitting at +39.40 and its Gross Margin at +44.29, this company’s Net Margin is now 28.10%. These measurements indicate that Union Pacific Corporation [UNP] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 19.45, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 15.50%. Its Return on Equity is 30.71, and its Return on Assets is 9.71. These metrics all suggest that Union Pacific Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Union Pacific Corporation [UNP] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 147.13. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 59.53, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 43.46. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 8.15, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 140.19.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 14.28 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.34. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 7.08, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.17. Union Pacific Corporation [UNP] has a Price to Book Ratio of 6.90, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 14.83 and P/E Ratio of 22.03. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.36. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.62 and its Current Ratio is 0.79. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Union Pacific Corporation [UNP] has 702.81M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $129.79B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 149.09 to 188.96. At its current price, it has moved down by -2.27% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 23.86% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.11, which indicates that it is 1.34% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 56.68. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Union Pacific Corporation [UNP] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Union Pacific Corporation [UNP], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.