United Parcel Service, Inc. [NYSE: UPS] shares went lower by -0.05% from its previous closing of $103.12, now trading at the price of $103.07, also adding -0.05 points. Is UPS stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 4.67 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of UPS shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 701.52M float and a +1.02% run over in the last seven days. UPS share price has been hovering between $125.31 and $92.65 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

United Parcel Service, Inc. [NYSE:UPS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 92.65 to 125.31. This is compared to its latest closing price of $103.12.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on Thu 23 Apr (In 72 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of United Parcel Service, Inc. [UPS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for United Parcel Service, Inc. [UPS] sitting at +10.52 and its Gross Margin at +18.51, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.40%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 30.67, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 22.50%. Its Return on Equity is 140.86, and its Return on Assets is 8.23. These metrics all suggest that United Parcel Service, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 37.71.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.32 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.15. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.41. United Parcel Service, Inc. [UPS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 30.56, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 11.78 and P/E Ratio of 20.18. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 1.37. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 1.11.

United Parcel Service, Inc. [UPS] has 886.02M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $91.32B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 92.65 to 125.31. At its current price, it has moved down by -17.75% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 11.25% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.20, which indicates that it is 2.18% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 28.31. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is United Parcel Service, Inc. [UPS] a Reliable Buy?

United Parcel Service, Inc. [UPS] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.