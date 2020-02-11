US Foods Holding Corp.[USFD] stock saw a move by 0.57% on Thursday, touching 1.63 million. Based on the recent volume, US Foods Holding Corp. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of USFD shares recorded 216.71M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that US Foods Holding Corp. [USFD] stock could reach median target price of $50.00.

US Foods Holding Corp. [USFD] stock additionally went up by +2.13% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -1.21% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of USFD stock is set at 17.54% by far, with shares price recording returns by 2.88% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, USFD shares showcased 4.68% increase. USFD saw -5.48% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 23.27% compared to high within the same period of time.

US Foods Holding Corp. [NYSE:USFD]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 33.05 to 43.10. This is compared to its latest closing price of $40.51.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on Today Before Market Open (Confirmed).

Fundamental Analysis of US Foods Holding Corp. [USFD]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for US Foods Holding Corp. [USFD] sitting at +2.73 and its Gross Margin at +17.81, this company’s Net Margin is now 1.60%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 9.87, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 8.20%. Its Return on Equity is 13.61, and its Return on Assets is 4.47. These metrics suggest that this US Foods Holding Corp. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, US Foods Holding Corp. [USFD] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 111.92. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 52.81, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 39.34. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 3.68, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 103.78.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.34 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.62. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.49, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.35. US Foods Holding Corp. [USFD] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.10, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 11.15 and P/E Ratio of 22.71. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, US Foods Holding Corp. [USFD] earns $967,000 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 16.95 and its Total Asset Turnover is 2.65. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.82 and its Current Ratio is 1.43. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

US Foods Holding Corp. [USFD] has 216.71M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $8.83B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 33.05 to 43.10. At its current price, it has moved down by -5.48% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 23.27% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.46, which indicates that it is 2.15% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 51.48. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is US Foods Holding Corp. [USFD] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. [USFD], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.