Valero Energy Corporation [NYSE: VLO] stock went up by 0.39% or 0.33 points up from its previous closing price of $84.04. The stock reached $84.37 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, VLO share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining +5.13% in the period of the last 7 days.

VLO had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $84.43, at one point touching $83.06. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $84.43. The 52-week high currently stands at $101.99 distance from the present share price, noting recovery 0.27% after the recent low of $69.44.

Valero Energy Corporation [NYSE:VLO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 69.44 to 101.99. This is compared to its latest closing price of $84.04.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on Thu 23 Apr (In 72 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Valero Energy Corporation [VLO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Valero Energy Corporation [VLO] sitting at +3.54 and its Gross Margin at +4.36, this company’s Net Margin is now 2.30%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 12.32, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 11.90%. Its Return on Equity is 11.14.

What about valuation? This company’s Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.59.

This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.91 and its Current Ratio is 1.44. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Valero Energy Corporation [VLO] has 412.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $34.76B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 69.44 to 101.99. At its current price, it has moved down by -17.28% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 21.50% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.45, which indicates that it is 2.62% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 39.90. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Valero Energy Corporation [VLO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Valero Energy Corporation [VLO], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.