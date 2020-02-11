Barnwell Industries, Inc. [NYSE: BRN] shares went higher by 74.47% from its previous closing of $0.94, now trading at the price of $1.64, also adding 0.7 points. Is BRN stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 5.74 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of BRN shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 3.84M float and a +100.93% run over in the last seven days. BRN share price has been hovering between $1.64 and $0.30 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Barnwell Industries, Inc. [NYSE:BRN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.30 to 1.64. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.94.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for Tomorrow Before Market Open (Confirmed).

Fundamental Analysis of Barnwell Industries, Inc. [BRN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Barnwell Industries, Inc. [BRN] sitting at -57.11 and its Gross Margin at -10.90.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -0.92. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.25. Barnwell Industries, Inc. [BRN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.52.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Barnwell Industries, Inc. [BRN] earns $276,977 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 3.18 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.48. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.83 and its Current Ratio is 1.83. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Barnwell Industries, Inc. [BRN] has 8.04M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $7.56M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.30 to 1.64.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.91, which indicates that it is 7.52% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 75.56. This RSI suggests that Barnwell Industries, Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Barnwell Industries, Inc. [BRN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Barnwell Industries, Inc. [BRN], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.