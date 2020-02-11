XPO Logistics, Inc. [XPO] saw a change by -3.83% with the Thursday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $90.56. The company is holding 92.31M shares with keeping 91.07M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 98.03% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -5.86% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -4.27%, trading +22.21% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 92.31M shares valued at 1.46 million were bought and sold.

XPO Logistics, Inc. [NYSE:XPO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 45.73 to 96.20. This is compared to its latest closing price of $94.17.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on Wed 6 May (In 85 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of XPO Logistics, Inc. [XPO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for XPO Logistics, Inc. [XPO] sitting at +4.20 and its Gross Margin at +13.79, this company’s Net Margin is now 2.20%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 8.65, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 7.10%. Its Return on Equity is 10.95, and its Return on Assets is 3.16. These metrics suggest that this XPO Logistics, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, XPO Logistics, Inc. [XPO] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 119.41. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 54.42, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 34.79. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 3.34, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 110.41.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.09 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.99. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.95, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.36. XPO Logistics, Inc. [XPO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.87, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.99 and P/E Ratio of 24.92. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, XPO Logistics, Inc. [XPO] earns $172,790 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 6.49 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.39. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.11 and its Current Ratio is 1.11. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

XPO Logistics, Inc. [XPO] has 92.31M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $8.69B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 45.73 to 96.20. At its current price, it has moved down by -5.86% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 98.03% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.38, which indicates that it is 2.37% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 54.60. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is XPO Logistics, Inc. [XPO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. [XPO], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.