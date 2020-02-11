The share price of YayYo, Inc. [NASDAQ: YAYO] inclined by $1.07, presently trading at $0.34. The company’s shares saw -67.16% loss compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $1.02 recorded on 02/10/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as YAYO fall by -71.36% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -72.61% compared to -0.79 of all time high it touched on 02/07/20. However, the stock had a N/A performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -15.75%, while additionally N/A during the last 12 months. YayYo, Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $3.25. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 2.91% increase from the current trading price.

YayYo, Inc. [NASDAQ:YAYO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.02 to 4.36. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.07.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on Mon 23 Mar (In 41 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of YayYo, Inc. [YAYO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for YayYo, Inc. [YAYO] sitting at -187.31 and its Gross Margin at +27.82, this company’s Net Margin is now -62.40%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -187.10, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -194.30%. Its Return on Assets is -332.57.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 146.99, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 114.98.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -7.22. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 12.42.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, YayYo, Inc. [YAYO] earns $137,062 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.83. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.07 and its Current Ratio is 0.07. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

YayYo, Inc. [YAYO] has 29.46M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $31.52M. At its current price, it has moved down by -92.32% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -67.16% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 22.10. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is YayYo, Inc. [YAYO] a Reliable Buy?

YayYo, Inc. [YAYO] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.