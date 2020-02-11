YETI Holdings, Inc. [YETI] took an upward turn with a change of -2.93%, trading at the price of $34.75 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 943042 shares changed hands being bought and sold, while YETI Holdings, Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 1.43M shares for that time period. YETI monthly volatility recorded 4.20%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 3.66%. PS value for YETI stocks is 3.68 with PB recorded at 34.76.

YETI Holdings, Inc. [NYSE:YETI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 17.61 to 38.61. This is compared to its latest closing price of $35.80.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for Thu 13 Feb (In 2 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of YETI Holdings, Inc. [YETI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for YETI Holdings, Inc. [YETI] sitting at +13.12 and its Gross Margin at +46.01, this company’s Net Margin is now 8.30%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 27.01, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 25.30%. Its Return on Assets is 10.83.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, YETI Holdings, Inc. [YETI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 1,132.21. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 91.88, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 61.20. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 3.27, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 981.59.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 26.56 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.58. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.93, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.22. YETI Holdings, Inc. [YETI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 43.07, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 7.03 and P/E Ratio of 42.08. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, YETI Holdings, Inc. [YETI] earns $1,203,760 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 12.32 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.46. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.81 and its Current Ratio is 1.59. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

YETI Holdings, Inc. [YETI] has 88.21M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $3.16B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 17.61 to 38.61. At its current price, it has moved down by -10.00% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 97.33% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 49.79. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is YETI Holdings, Inc. [YETI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. [YETI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.