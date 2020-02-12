2U, Inc. [NASDAQ: TWOU] shares went higher by 8.35% from its previous closing of $23.23, now trading at the price of $25.17, also adding 1.94 points. Is TWOU stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 2.07 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of TWOU shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 61.46M float and a +18.56% run over in the last seven days. TWOU share price has been hovering between $80.49 and $11.37 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

2U, Inc. [NASDAQ:TWOU]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on Tue 5 May (In 84 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of 2U, Inc. [TWOU]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for 2U, Inc. [TWOU] sitting at -27.41 and its Gross Margin at +71.78, this company’s Net Margin is now -9.50%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -18.10, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -5.70%. Its Return on Equity is -33.22, and its Return on Assets is -23.59. These metrics suggest that this 2U, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 27.04.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -18.29. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.02. 2U, Inc. [TWOU] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.14.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.58. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 1.67.

2U, Inc. [TWOU] has 63.36M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $1.59B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 11.37 to 80.49. At its current price, it has moved down by -68.73% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 121.37% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.61, which indicates that it is 8.61% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 63.20. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is 2U, Inc. [TWOU] a Reliable Buy?

2U, Inc. [TWOU] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.