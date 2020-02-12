ACCO Brands Corporation [ACCO] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Consumer Goods sector company has a current value of $10.68 after ACCO shares went up by 16.59% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Consumer Goods stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

ACCO Brands Corporation [NYSE:ACCO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 7.25 to 10.26. This is compared to its latest closing price of $9.16.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on Thu 7 May (In 85 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of ACCO Brands Corporation [ACCO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for ACCO Brands Corporation [ACCO] sitting at +10.14 and its Gross Margin at +30.12, this company’s Net Margin is now 5.00%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 11.66, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 8.30%. Its Return on Equity is 13.65, and its Return on Assets is 3.82. These metrics suggest that this ACCO Brands Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, ACCO Brands Corporation [ACCO] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 111.75. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 52.77, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 31.67. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 4.78, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 106.75.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.22 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.30. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.89, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.57. ACCO Brands Corporation [ACCO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.88, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 3.72 and P/E Ratio of 10.04. These metrics all suggest that ACCO Brands Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, ACCO Brands Corporation [ACCO] earns $289,731 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 4.32 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.70. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.90 and its Current Ratio is 1.47. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

ACCO Brands Corporation [ACCO] has 97.09M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $889.34M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 7.25 to 10.26. At its current price, it has moved up by 4.09% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 47.31% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.82, which indicates that it is 2.14% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 77.44. This RSI suggests that ACCO Brands Corporation is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is ACCO Brands Corporation [ACCO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of ACCO Brands Corporation [ACCO], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.