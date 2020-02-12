ADMA Biologics, Inc. [NASDAQ: ADMA] shares went higher by 3.61% from its previous closing of $3.46, now trading at the price of $3.59, also adding 0.13 points. Is ADMA stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 4.85 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of ADMA shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 48.20M float and a -9.36% run over in the last seven days. ADMA share price has been hovering between $6.31 and $2.68 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

ADMA Biologics, Inc. [NASDAQ:ADMA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.68 to 6.31. This is compared to its latest closing price of $3.46.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on Wed 11 Mar (In 29 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of ADMA Biologics, Inc. [ADMA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for ADMA Biologics, Inc. [ADMA] sitting at -331.99 and its Gross Margin at -153.39.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, ADMA Biologics, Inc. [ADMA] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 223.69. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 69.11, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 49.76. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is -10.21, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 223.54.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -4.84. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 12.00, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.34. ADMA Biologics, Inc. [ADMA] has a Price to Book Ratio of 5.60.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, ADMA Biologics, Inc. [ADMA] earns $53,413 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 6.44 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.17. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.69 and its Current Ratio is 4.63. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

ADMA Biologics, Inc. [ADMA] has 71.58M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $256.61M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.68 to 6.31. At its current price, it has moved down by -43.21% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 33.77% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.76, which indicates that it is 5.41% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 38.07. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is ADMA Biologics, Inc. [ADMA] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. [ADMA], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.