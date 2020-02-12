Alcoa Corporation [NYSE: AA] gained by 2.08% on the last trading session, reaching $15.74 price per share at the time. Alcoa Corporation represents 189.99M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.99B with the latest information.

The Alcoa Corporation traded at the price of $15.74 with 4.58 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of AA shares recorded 4.92M.

Alcoa Corporation [NYSE:AA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 13.62 to 31.45. This is compared to its latest closing price of $15.42.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on Wed 15 Apr (In 64 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Alcoa Corporation [AA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Alcoa Corporation [AA] sitting at +8.40 and its Gross Margin at +11.34, this company’s Net Margin is now -5.30%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 10.40, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 14.50%. Its Return on Equity is -23.76, and its Return on Assets is -7.36. These metrics suggest that this Alcoa Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Alcoa Corporation [AA] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 44.10. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 30.60, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 12.30. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 7.24, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 44.07.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 2.17 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.13. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.33, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.27. Alcoa Corporation [AA] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.98, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.82.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 12.55 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.68. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.74 and its Current Ratio is 1.38. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Alcoa Corporation [AA] has 189.99M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $2.99B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 13.62 to 31.45. At its current price, it has moved down by -49.95% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 15.57% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.79, which indicates that it is 3.42% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 40.45. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Alcoa Corporation [AA] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Alcoa Corporation [AA], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.